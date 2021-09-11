"I wanna try it all" - Brian Ortega hints at moving up to lightweight and welterweight

Brian Ortega is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266.

The 30-year-old is fully focused on the title bout, which will take place in two weeks. However, he is also determined to fight in higher weight classes in the UFC after claiming the belt.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Ortega spoke about his aspirations to move up to lightweight and maybe welterweight in the UFC.

"I am 100% up for fighting at other weights. I have options. Now, it's just going in there and making it happen. Whenever you say you're going to fight at 170 (pounds), they're like 'oh, you're going to get killed, you're a featherweight'. But then when you go in there and fight, they see how much heart and skills you bring. We spar people in the gym all the time who are bigger than us. It's almost the same thing as a fight when you go hard. So why not do it and give the fans a show. I'm a fan of making super fights. If I come successful in this fight (against Alexander Volkanovski), Max Holloway is there. Then, you have a potential move to 155, maybe to 170. I want to try it all. I don't want to leave this sport saying I could have done this but was afraid. Just go out and do it. What's the worse that could happen?" said Brian Ortega.

Brian Ortega is set to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski will finally defend his featherweight championship at UFC 266 against Brian Ortega. The pay-per-view will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 25.

The duo were initially scheduled to face off at UFC 260 in March this year. However, a positive COVID-19 test for Volkanovski resulted in the bout's postponement.

With the delay, the Australian and 'T-City' were chosen as coaches on the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter, which served as a build-up to their UFC 266 main event.

