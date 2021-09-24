"What does this fight mean?" - Chael Sonnen questions what's next for Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC 266

Chael Sonnen doesn't understand what will be next for the winner of the Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight at UFC 266.

With champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane expected to face off in a unification bout, it is still unclear who the next No.1 contender could be.

Stipe Miocic is awaiting a trilogy fight with Ngannou and he's also been linked with an encounter against the No.1-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones. Derrick Lewis' future is also up in the air following his disappointing defeat to 'Bon Gamin' at UFC 265.

Despite his impressive career, not many see Curtis Blaydes as a title contender, even if he secures a victory this weekend. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen suggested 'Razor' Blaydes is being unnecessarily overlooked time and again.

"These are the two biggest studs locked in and ready to go right now aside from the title fight with Francis and Ciryl. Nobody is looking at this as a No.1 contender's fight. I maintain that Curtis Blaydes has been given an unfair shake around here from day one by you guys (fans). I don't know what it is about Curtis that I've missed that people don't like. His wins are impressive and he is everything that you would love. He's good looking, young and big. His skills are growing."

Sonnen also lauded Jairzinho Rozenstruik and his immense power. However, 'The American Gangster' is struggling to find meaning to his fight with Blaydes with respect to the heavyweight title picture.

"Rozenstruik is a hammer. He's so good at striking that when he lost a striking contest to Francis that rubbed him the wrong way. He's another willful guy and meaningful competitor that wants to get in there. Now, these guys are with each other and I'm looking at the numbers and rankings. I wonder, where's the headlines? What does this fight mean? What's on the line with Blaydes and Rozenstruik?"

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the Blaydes vs. Rozenstruik fight at UFC 266 below:

Both Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik have lost to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou has been on a dominant tear since 2018. He recorded four straight finishes, three of them in under a minute, on his way to a title shot. He then knocked out reigning champ Stipe Miocic in the second round at UFC 260 in March to claim the belt.

Also Read

Curtis Blaydes has lost to Ngannou not once, but twice. He fell to a doctor's stoppage in April 2016 and a brutal knockout in November 2018. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, meanwhile, suffered a defeat at the hands of the current heavyweight titleholder at UFC 249. 'Bigi Boy' was viciously knocked out after just 20 seconds.

Both men will be looking to secure another crack at 'The Predator' in the near future, starting with an impressive display at UFC 266 this Saturday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard