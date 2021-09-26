Watch: Daniel Cormier asks Valentina Shevchenko for a photo together after her UFC 266 win 

Valentina Shevchenko defended her gold for the sixth time at UFC 266 with a fourth-round knockout win over Lauren Murphy.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, the flyweight queen was asked for a photograph by the former two-division champion.

"Valentina, you are, hands down, one of the best martial artists regardless of gender. Now I gotta ask you something. For a long time I've wanted a photo with you. Can somebody from the UFC take a picture of me and the champ?" Daniel Cormier asked.

Valentina Shevchenko happily obliged and posed for the picture, holding up the can of Monster drinks in her hand.

After the picture was taken, Valentina Shevchenko went on to thank fans in four different languages. Later in the press conference, she revealed that she speaks English, Russian, Spanish and a little bit of Thai.

Valentina Shevchenko equals Ronda Rousey's record

With the victory over Lauren Murphy, Valentina Shevchenko equalled former champion Ronda Rousey's record for consecutive title defenses (6).

Simon Head @simonhead Valentina Shevchenko is the most complete female fighter on the planet. She dominates, then finishes, Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to equal Ronda Rousey’s record for consecutive title defenses by a female fighter with six. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko is the most complete female fighter on the planet. She dominates, then finishes, Lauren Murphy in the fourth round to equal Ronda Rousey’s record for consecutive title defenses by a female fighter with six. #UFC266

Ronda Rousey's first six bouts in the UFC were title defenses after her Strikeforce bantamweight gold was promoted to the UFC belt. 'Rowdy' outclassed Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia before dropping the belt to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

Valentina Shevchenko, on the other hand, is yet to lose her belt since winning the vacant title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. Her only UFC losses have come against Amanda Nunes, and a trilogy of that bout is something that Dana White has shown interest in.

Valentina Shevchenko also has the longest title reign among current UFC champions with six successful title defenses. Behind her is Amanda Nunes with five wins (bantamweight division).

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 https://t.co/8tYNqy5TLC

Shevchenko received praise from the entire MMA community for her feat on Saturday night, including a tweet from Conor McGregor, who called her accomplishment 'tremendous.'

