"This is professionalism" - Michael Chandler praises Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast for making weight ahead of UFC 266

Michael Chandler lauded fellow lightweight fighters Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast for making weight at the UFC 266 weigh-in, despite arriving late to Las Vegas due to visa issues.

New Zealand's Hooker landed in Nevada just 12 hours before the weigh-in after he struggled to get his visa processed due to the extremely strict COVID-19 protocols in his country.

Meanwhile, Haqparast was training in the United States, but had to return to Germany for the funeral of his mother. He faced visa issues on his way back as well.

No.4 lightweight contender Michael took to Twitter to praise the professionalism of No.8 ranked Hooker and Haqparast.

"This is professionalism at its finest. Well done, boys," tweeted Michael Chandler.

UFC 266 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday. The Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast fight will be part of the preliminary card.

A featherweight championship bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will headline the event, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women's flyweight belt against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.

A high-profile middleweight clash between the returning Nick Diaz and his former rival Robbie Lawler is also part of the main card.

Michael Chandler might get another lightweight title shot with a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November

'Iron' Michael Chandler has a win and a loss in the UFC so far. His promotional debut came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January. Chandler defeated Hooker by TKO in the very first round back then.

However, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira in the fight for the vacant title at UFC 262 in May.

On November 6, Michael Chandler will contest his third UFC bout of the year against No.2 lightweight contender Justin Gaethje at Madison Square Garden.

Also Read

A win for either fighter in New York City would propel them to a possible title shot next year.

Current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is rumored to face former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan