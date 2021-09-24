Nick Diaz says fight against Robbie Lawler is title eliminator, believes winner should fight Kamaru Usman

Nick Diaz has suggested that he's "a better fighter all around" than reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Additionally, Diaz noted that if he loses to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, he'd like 'Ruthless' to be allowed to fight Usman.

During the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference, Nick Diaz was asked about his recent call-out of Kamaru Usman. Diaz was questioned about why he feels he can beat Usman and win the UFC welterweight title despite having been away from the sport for so long.

The Stockton native responded by indicating that if he could "survive" Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, he could indeed fight Kamaru Usman. Diaz stated:

“I think I’m a better fighter all around. If I can survive this fight [vs. Robbie Lawler]; I’ve got a hard fight, you know, with this guy. So, if I can survive this fight, yeah, I don’t see a reason why, you know…”

Furthermore, Nick Diaz was asked whether he plans to call out Kamaru Usman if he beats Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz replied by saying:

“I think it’s already; I think that fight’s already, yeah, yeah, you know. And if I don’t win, I’d like to see Robbie get the (Usman) fight, you know.”

Check out the pre-fight press conference for UFC 266 below:

Kamaru Usman is seemingly open to fighting Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz (left); Robbie Lawler (right)

During his recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Nick Diaz opined that he should be fighting Kamaru Usman instead of Robbie Lawler. Diaz pointed out that he's previously beaten Lawler, which is why he'd rather face Usman.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' subsequently took to his official Twitter account and issued a rather intriguing response. Usman emphasized that he 'likes that energy,' insinuating that he'd be open to possibly fighting Diaz in the future.

Presently, Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Colby Covington. Their first fight witnessed Usman defeat Covington via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019. The Usman-Covington rematch will take place at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz is booked to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch. Their first fight saw Diaz defeat Lawler via second-round KO at UFC 47 in April 2004. The Diaz-Lawler rematch will be a five-round middleweight bout that’ll take place at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

