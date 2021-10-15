Ali Abdelaziz claims Islam Makhachev can beat some UFC middleweights, calls the Dagestani a top-5 pound-for-pound fighter

Ali Abdelaziz has asserted that Islam Makhachev can defeat a few UFC middleweights.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, the MMA manager also opined that Islam Makhachev is a top-five pound-for-pound fighter. Abdelaziz stated:

“I just believe if you do a pound-for-pound list in the UFC today, I think Islam Makhachev is top five. I see this kid the last seven years. He’s one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters today. I believe he can beat some guys at welterweight, middleweight. I see him in action. I see him beating DC [Daniel Cormier] in rounds. He will beat some guys at middleweight, guarantee that. You can ask DC about him. You can ask about him. It’s a reason why people avoided him... But when it come to complete, it’s not one complete fighter in the UFC more than Islam today. He’s on this level of Kamaru Usman and this guy as complete, right? And I think he’s going to be one of the greats. And I think he’s the guy who’s taken Khabib’s part in this region.”

Ali Abdelaziz insinuated that Islam Makhachev is yet to showcase his full potential in professional bouts. The MMA manager revealed that he and Khabib Nurmagomedov often speak about how Makhachev ought to perform in his fights as he does in training.

Abdelaziz also indicated that Makhachev is a better fighter than Nurmagomedov. Nevertheless, he added that 'The Eagle' brings additional elements like charisma, personality and trash talk to the cage.

He further claimed that Islam Makhachev is becoming increasingly comfortable inside the octagon with each fight. He noted that anyone trying to beat the Russian must do so right now, as he'll likely be unbeatable a year from now.

Watch Ali Abdelaziz's interview in the video below:

Islam Makhachev is on the cusp of a UFC lightweight title shot

The consensus in the MMA community is that Islam Makhachev could earn a shot at UFC lightweight gold if he manages to win his upcoming fight. Makhachev is scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at UFC 267 on October 30.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN .Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. https://t.co/BvaMJO7TwM

Meanwhile in the division, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11t. The winner of the Oliveira-Poirier matchup could likely defend the title against the winner of Makhachev-Hooker in early 2022.

