"I hope they're right" - Dana White reacts to Ali Abdelaziz and others saying Islam Makhachev could be better than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has long been touted as the next big thing in the UFC. Many have proclaimed him to be the successor to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent chat with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White said he hoped that the claims made by Ali Abdelaziz and others about the 30-year-old are true.

"Listen, they're all very high on him [Islam Makhachev], you know. But, to say he's gonna be better than Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I hope they're right. That'll be amazing."

Ali Abdelaziz showers praise on Islam Makhachev, claims the 30-year-old could beat middleweights

Islam Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz was recently interviewed by Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports. During the interaction, the Dominance MMA CEO claimed Makhachev is worthy of a place in the top-five of the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

Abdelaziz also suggested that Makhachev has the potential to beat some middleweights in the UFC.

“I just believe if you do a pound-for-pound list in the UFC today, I think Islam Makhachev is top five. I see this kid the last seven years. He’s one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters today. I believe he can beat some guys at welterweight, middleweight. I see him in action. I see him beating DC [Daniel Cormier] in rounds. He will beat some guys at middleweight, guarantee that. You can ask DC about him. You can ask about him. It’s a reason why people avoided him... But when it come to complete, it’s not one complete fighter in the UFC more than Islam today. He’s on this level of Kamaru Usman and this guy as complete, right? And I think he’s going to be one of the greats. And I think he’s the guy who’s taken Khabib’s part in this region.”

Makhachev is currently scheduled to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 267 this weekend. There's a possibility that a win over 'The Hangman' could earn the Dagestani a shot at the title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN .Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. Less than one week after his UFC 266 win, Dan Hooker has agreed to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Hooker is replacing Rafael dos Anjos, who was forced out of the UFC 267 bout against Makhachev due to injury. https://t.co/BvaMJO7TwM

