Watch: Jiri Prochazka unveils brand new hairstyle for UFC 267

Jiri Prochazka has seemingly changed his hairstyle ahead of this month’s highly anticipated UFC 267 fight card.

The Czech MMA star will be serving as the backup/replacement fighter for the headlining bout at UFC 267 and is going all out in preparation for a possible shot at UFC gold.

The main event matchup at UFC 267 will feature reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz putting his title on the line against widely revered Brazilian MMA stalwart Glover Teixeira. If either Blachowicz or Teixeira pulls out of the fight due to an injury or other reasons, Prochazka would step in and get the opportunity to compete for the title in the headlining fight of UFC 267.

Prior to his potential fight at UFC 267 – ‘Denisa’, who’s well-known for his avant-garde hairstyles – has surprised his fans yet again. Jiri Prochazka’s new, unorthodox hairstyle can be seen in the video above and the image below:

Jiri Prochazka has earned the respect and praise of the UFC LHW champion

The UFC light heavyweight champion, on his part, has expressed his respect for Prochazka. Earlier this year, Jan Blachowicz notably stated:

“Yeah, great run you know, for him (Jiri Prochazka). He's crazy fighter but in good way. Crazy, weird style, but he knows how to use it. But I believe that this fight, I will fight against Glover and maybe in future with Jiri. I'll fight (him) but somewhere in Europe you know. If I have to fight with Jiri, we have to do this in Poland you know, or somewhere in Europe. Because whole Europe would like to come and see this fight live.”

Furthermore, Jan Blachowicz reiterated that he’s focused on his upcoming UFC light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira. The Polish MMA stalwart proceeded to note three potential opponents whom he could defend his title against, provided that he first gets past Teixeira.

Blachowicz indicated that Jiri Prochazka, Aleksandar Rakic, and Magomed Ankalaev are in the title picture right now. He added that one of these top-tier 205-pound fighters could face him for the belt after his fight against Teixeira.

On that note, Jan Blachowicz opined that Jiri Prochazka would likely have to fight Aleksandar Rakic and that the winner of this fight would be the number-one contender for his UFC light heavyweight belt. Presently, Blachowicz is set to defend his title against Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30th, with Prochazka serving as the backup fighter.

