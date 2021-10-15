Watch: Jiri Prochazka uses tree as punching bag while training in forest ahead of UFC 267

Jiri Prochazka is well-known for using unique methods in his MMA training regime. This seemingly includes using a tree as a punching bag.

Prochazka is serving as the replacement fighter for the upcoming light heavyweight title matchup at UFC 267 this month.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Jiri Prochazka has seemingly been training in a forest. The Czech MMA star took to his official Instagram account to upload a couple of photos and a video of him training outdoors.

The video shows Jiri Prochazka honing his striking skills – throwing punches, elbows, kicks and knees at pads attached to the trunk of a tree. Not only is he seen practicing his offensive striking, but also his defense. He notably slips, as well as bobs and weaves after striking the target. ‘Denisa’ also moves in and out of range as though he were up against a real opponent.

Jan Blachowicz has words of high praise for Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka’s creativity has earned him respect and recognition from fans and peers. Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz expressed his appreciation for Prochazka, stating:

"Yeah, great run you know, for him. He's crazy fighter but in good way. Crazy, weird style, but he knows how to use it. But I believe that this fight, I will fight against Glover and maybe in future with Jiri. I'll fight [him] but somewhere in Europe you know. If I have to fight with Jiri, we have to do this in Poland you know, or somewhere in Europe. Because whole Europe would like to come and see this fight live. But I have to beat Glover. I focus on him and I hope so nothing will change. Because when I beat Glover maybe my next opponent will be Jiri. But this fight has to be not in Abu Dhabi, not in USA, but in Europe."

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 on October 30. Jiri Prochazka is the official replacement for this matchup, in case either Blachowicz or Teixeira pull out from the fight due to injury or other reasons.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh