"30th October, I will be there" - Jiri Prochazka reveals he will be the backup for Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira's UFC light heavyweight title fight

Jiri Prochazka has confirmed that he will serve as backup for Jan Blachowicz's light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 next month.

The championship clash will headline the pay-per-view on October 30. The card will be held as a one-off non-pay-per-view numbered UFC event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

While in conversation with MMA journalist James Lynch, Jiri Prochazka was asked about his status as the main event backup. The 28-year-old confirmed he'll be in attendance in case either main event fighter withdraws..

"Yeah, sure, that is right. I am still the backup plan for this fight (Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira). Right now, I'm prepared for that. So 30 October, I will be there. I need to keep the weight for this fight. I will be there waiting. I want to see that fight live because that is my potential opponents fighting. So I want to be ready for them."

Regardless of who comes out on top at UFC 267, Prochazka is set to be handed the next title shot in the light heavyweight division. He isn't interested in fighting No.3 contender Aleksandar Rakic in a title eliminator bout.

Jiri Prochazka last fought Dominick Reyes in the UFC

Jiri Prochazka's last bout inside the octagon came against former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 in May this year. 'Denisa' finished Reyes in round two with a spinning elbow knockout. It was the third time in the UFC that such a move was used to seal the win.

Prochazka has now won 12 straight contests in his MMA career and holds an impressive 28-3-1 record.

Prochazka's only other UFC fight was against the No.8 contender Volkan Oezdemir last July. The former Rizin FF and Czech GCF light heavyweight champion won that encounter via knockout in the second round as well.

