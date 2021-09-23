"He doesn't even know how to speak English" - Aleksandar Rakic goes off on Jiri Prochazka, claims he will be 'forgotten soon'

Aleksandar Rakic feels he's been overlooked by the UFC after repeatedly calling out fellow light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka earlier this year. No.3-ranked Rakic got no response from Prochazka.

Additionally, the UFC seems to have all but confirmed that the 28-year-old Czech mixed martial artist will get the next title shot in the division.

Jiri Prochazka is currently ranked No.2 in the 205-pound division. He is also the backup for the title match between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

During the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, Rakic told journalist Ariel Helwani that he wanted to stay active.

"I was calling Jiri out last month. He didn't respond. He's probably the backup for Jan and Glover. So if this fight finishes, I don't know how many months of layoff will be there for the champion. Probably, the UFC wants Jiri for the title next. This takes another couple of months. I want to stay active," said Aleksandar Rakic.

Rakic then opened up on how unfair it was for Prochazka to get a title shot after only two fights in the UFC.

"Jiri has two fights and then immediately the title shot. He gets so much hype from the UFC. I've had seven fights here. This guy doesn't even know how to speak English. But his time will come and he will be forgotten like Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir. They too got a big push from the UFC, lost a few fights and nobody talks about them anymore," he added.

'Rocket' Rakic defeated Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith via unanimous decision in his last couple of fights. 'Denisa' Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes in his previous two outings.

Aleksandar Rakic accepts Anthony Smith's challenge for a UFC rematch

Aleksandar Rakic was challenged by No.4-ranked light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith at the end of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann last Saturday.

Smith beat Ryan Spann via submission and called out Rakic. The Austrian fighter responded on Twitter, suggesting a December showdown. However, the UFC is yet to confirm the bout.

Rakic overcame Smith at UFC Vegas 8 in August last year. Their rematch could potentially headline the Fight Night on December 18 if it all works out.

