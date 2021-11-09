"That's a terrible suit" - Joe Rogan on Colby Covington's outfit at UFC 268 press conference

Joe Rogan quipped that Colby Covington’s UFC 268 pre-fight press conference suit was “terrible.” The renowned MMA analyst and longtime UFC commentator added, however, that Covington was smart to don that sports jacket as it garnered him significant publicity.

In an edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan and his guest Cameron Hanes addressed multiple topics. During his conversation with Hanes, Rogan notably spoke about Colby Covington’s suit.

The special suit was crafted by Luigi Gherardi, whom Colby Covington acknowledged on Instagram as well as during the pre-fight press conference. The suit featured the UFC welterweight star’s catchphrase – "greetings, nerds and virgins."

Additionally, it also contained references to Covington’s connection with Miami, the place he currently resides. It also had a reference to Oregon, the place where he spent the majority of his younger years.

Colby Covington posted photos of the suit on his Instagram account. Joe Rogan addressed these photos and chimed in with his take. Rogan stated:

“This is ‘Chaos’, Miami, Colby Covington. That’s a terrible suit…It says, ‘greetings, nerds and virgins.’ Look at his chain.” Rogan laughed and added, “That’s so ridiculous. I mean, it’s smart that people are talking. People are talking about it. The thing about him is like, you can get caught up in the hype and think that he’s, you know, he’s a joker and it’s a lot of show business. But that motherf***er can fight.”

Colby Covington came up short at UFC 268 but has already laid out his comeback plan

The first fight between Colby Covington and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took place at UFC 245 in December 2019 and saw Covington lose via fifth-round TKO.

Colby Covington faced Kamaru Usman in a title rematch at UFC 268 last Saturday, but he came up short yet again, losing to Usman via unanimous decision. With a pair of losses to the reigning champion, Covington is unlikely to receive another shot at the 170-pound belt anytime soon, at least while Usman remains champion.

Regardless, Colby Covington has asserted he’ll continue improving and has even gone as far as revealing his comeback plans to the MMA community. The former interim UFC welterweight champion has called for a fight against his close friend-turned-foe Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal next.

‘Chaos’ has emphasized he aims to defeat ‘Gamebred’ and earn his way to a trilogy fight against Usman in the near future. Presently, Masvidal is scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on December 11th. Colby Covington, on his part, has indicated that he’d fight Masvidal even if the latter loses to Edwards.

