"If you lost your last two you shouldn't be calling anybody out" - Josh Thomson reacts to Michael Chandler targeting a fight with Conor McGregor in 2022

Former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson feels Michael Chandler isn't in a position to call out anybody in the UFC right now considering the fact that he's on a two-fight skid.

Despite losing to Justin Gaethje via unanimous decision at UFC 268 in New York last Saturday, several MMA fans and pundits lauded Chandler for his performance against 'The Highlight'.

'Iron' is now 1-2 in the UFC, having beaten Dan Hooker and lost to Charles Oliveira prior to the Gaethje clash. When he called out Conor McGregor earlier this week, the Irish superstar responded in the affirmative.

During a recent edition of the 'Weighing In' podcast, Thomson told co-host and legendary referee 'Big' John McCarthy that No.5 lightweight contender Michael Chandler desperately needed a victory to prolong his UFC career even further.

"I mean you brought up a good point. If you lost your last two, you shouldn't be calling out anybody. That's one. Two is Mike's like what 35? He is 35 years old. Let's say Conor comes back summer of next year, say sometime around September. You know that is when the fights start to ramp back up. I don't know who he (Chandler) is gonna fight between now and September. Then, he's got to get a win. That's for sure... I wasn't sh**ting on Mike. I am just being honest with you guys. He fought stupid (against Gaethje). He's a really good fighter. He has just been known to not fight smart his whole career. But that's what makes him a fun fighter to watch... At this part of his career, he needs a win," said Thomson.

Watch Josh Thomson in conversation with John McCarthy below:

The No.9-ranked McGregor is currently out of action due to a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in July this year. He won't return to the octagon until at least March 2022.

Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje were hospitalised following their UFC 268 battle

Michael Chandler (22-7) and Justin Gaethje's (23-3) UFC 268 clash inside Madison Square Garden won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus award at the event.

Both fighters, who received an extra $50,000, were taken to hospital following their bout as they skipped the press conference. They even took a selfie together at the medical facility.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds?



📹 @AdamCatterall Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje head to hospital.Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds? Both Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje head to hospital.Justin Gaethje tries to get in Michael Chandler's ambulance - looking for another two rounds?📹 @AdamCatterall https://t.co/gr1BxsnPXa

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gaethje is now all set to challenge the winner of December's UFC 269 main event between lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Dustin Poirier.

Edited by Josh Evanoff