"Hanging out with Henry Cejudo paid off" - Michael Bisping praises Zhang Weili's improved wrestling skills at UFC 268

Michael Bisping has praised Zhang Weili's wrestling against Rose Namajunas at UFC 268. The former middleweight champion credited it to the Chinese star's training sessions with Henry Cejudo.

Weili trained with 'Triple C' and other coaches at the Fight Ready MMA gym ahead of her rematch with Namajunas. After being knocked out in the very first round during their first fight at UFC 261 in April this year, 'Magnum' put up a better fight at Madison Square Garden.

Bisping analyzed the clash on his YouTube channel. He praised Zhang Weili's takedowns, sweeps and guard work during the UFC 268 co-main event.

"I got to say the wrestling of Zhang Weili was really good. Obviously, all that time hanging out with Henry Cejudo paid off. Because I thought not only her takedowns were great, her submissions and her sweeps and her guard work was really good. There was a lot of times she ended up on the back and Rose was trying to pass with ground and pound and stuff like that. But Zhang's guard was fantastic. She was hitting some butterfly sweeps to try and get back to her feet. She elevated Rose a few times with the butterfly hooks then managed to stand up. Good back and forth fight."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 below:

Weili holds a 21-3 win-loss record in her professional MMA career so far. Meanwhile 'Thug Rose' is now 11-4.

Deiveson Figueiredo also trained with Henry Cejudo and Zhang Weili recently

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo also trained with Cejudo and former women's strawweight champ Zhang Weili last month.

In his next octagon outing, Figueiredo will square off against Brandon Moreno in a trilogy encounter. The 125-pound title will be on the line yet again when the pair meet at UFC 270 next January. Ahead of the bout, he moved to the United States to train at Fight Ready.

Last month, Cejudo also hinted on Twitter that former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic might join them soon.

"We are here to reclaim what's ours! @stipemiocic can't wait for your arrival #andnew"

'Deus Da Guerra' and Moreno fought to a majority draw when they first met at UFC 256 last December. 'The Assassin Baby' won the rematch via submission at UFC 263 in June this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard