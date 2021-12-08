"I don't care what Khabib has to say"- Charles Oliveira isn't making much of Khabib Nurmagomedov picking Dustin Poirier to beat 'Do Bronx' at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier are set to square off in the main event of UFC 269, the final pay-per-view UFC event of the year.

Ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier has emerged as the consensus favorite among fans and fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Oliveira is hardly concerned about what the former UFC lightweight kingpin has to say.

When asked by The Schmo regarding his opinion of Khabib Nurmagomedov picking Dustin Poirier to win, here's what Oliveira had to say:

"To be honest, I don't care what Khabib says. He can say whatever he wants, he's retired now. So, I don't really care about what he has to say."

Catch Charles Oliveira's entire interview with The Schmo right here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his prediction for the UFC 269 main event between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in an interview with ESPN MMA. He said:

"You cannot go to the Charles Oliveira red zone. This guy is real finisher, he's very dangerous and I think if Dustin Poirier take him to the deep ocean like he told us, I think he's going to win. But if you rush, I think Charles Oliveira going to have chance. My opinion it's 60%-40% I think, to Dustin Poirier."

Dustin Poirier goes into his UFC 269 clash against Charles Oliveira as the favorite

Coming off a pair of 'money fights' against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier is now looking to lay claim to the UFC lightweight title. The Louisiana native goes into his upcoming fight as the -160 betting favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook. Charles Oliveira, on the other hand, is the +135 underdog.

Charles Oliveira has refused to let this overwhelming support for Dustin Poirier affect his mindset going into UFC 269. He confirmed as much in an Instagram post that suggested he was unaffected by the opinions of everyone else in the MMA community.

"let's work in silence while parrots are talking and screaming nonsense," wrote Charles Oliveira.

Over the course of his storied career, Charles Oliveira has never experienced the pressure and fatigue that comes with the onset of the championship rounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, will be looking to push the fight into the final rounds. Rest assured, the fight promises to be an explosive affair, one that fans would hate to miss.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik