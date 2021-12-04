'It's gonna be like Jairzinho' - Ciryl Gane predicts how title unification bout with Francis Ngannou will play out

Ciryl Gane believes his heavyweight championship unification bout with Francis Ngannou will be similar to his one-sided five-round victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year.

Interim titleholder Gane will challenge champ Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270 inside Anaheim's Honda Center on January 22.

During a recent chat with BT Sport, 'Bon Gamin' claimed he'll dominate 'The Predator' across five rounds at 2022's opening pay-per-view. He also suggested he could even seal a submission victory before the pair reach the 25-minute distance.

"What is going to happen [against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270]? I think after it's gonna be like, maybe Jairzinho. Do you remember the fight? I am gonna manage this fight [similarly]. Yeah, I will win after five rounds. Maybe even before that with a submission or something like that. Why not!"

Gane is currently unbeaten in his professional MMA career, boasting a 10-0 record. Ngannou, on the other hand, is 16-3 and on a five-fight winning streak.

Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis to win the interim belt, while Francis Ngannou became champ by beating Stipe Miocic

Ciryl Gane was crowned interim heavyweight champion at UFC 265 inside Houston's Toyota Center. He brushed aside Derrick Lewis via TKO in the third round.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou became king of the heavyweight division by knocking out two-time champion Stipe Miocic early in the second round at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

No.4 UFC pound-for-pound fighter Ngannou has never been finished in his career and has never gone the full distance in any of his victories. The first ever Cameroonian-born UFC champion has accumulated 12 knockouts and four submission wins so far.

No.15-ranked pound-for-pound star Gane was a heavyweight champ at the Canadian-based TKO Major League MMA promotion. He is trained by Ngannou's former head coach Fernand Lopez at the renowned MMA Factory gym in Paris, France.

