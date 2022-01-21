“He wasn’t really friendly” - Ciryl Gane on how Francis Ngannou was like at MMA Factory

Ciryl Gane has asserted that Francis Ngannou wasn’t really friendly with him when they trained together at the MMA Factory gym.

In an edition of The DC Check-In, Ciryl Gane spoke to Daniel Cormier about his UFC 270 opponent and former teammate Francis Ngannou. Cormier alluded to the fact that the duo weren’t teammates for long, as Ngannou left the MMA Factory soon after Gane joined it.

DC suggested that the idea that ‘Bon Gamin’ and Ngannou were close longtime teammates is a bit exaggerated. Gane responded by noting that while training under coach Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory, he, Ngannou and several others considered each other teammates. Gane stated:

“Yeah, that’s; that’s a little bit true. That’s a little bit true. But with Fernand Lopez, when we are in the same gym, we are in the same boat. So, you must compare to you like a teammate, like old team.”

Gane insinuated that this is the reason he was surprised that Ngannou wasn’t friendly with him during their brief time together as training partners at the MMA Factory in Paris, France.

Jason Williams @jasoneg33

#UFC268 Damn you guys see Francis Ngannou shade Ciryl Gane Damn you guys see Francis Ngannou shade Ciryl Gane 👀#UFC268 https://t.co/DBibtxbnh3

He also harked back to the infamous backstage incident at UFC 268 in New York in November 2021 – when Ngannou completely ignored him and Fernand Lopez backstage. Gane explained:

“So, that’s why I was a little bit surprised he wasn’t really friendly. But I can understand.” Gane added, “Not only in New York, but at first, in Paris. He’s not exactly friendly. He’s not exactly like that.”

Furthermore, DC opined that Ngannou is probably a nice person but perhaps saw Gane as a potential opponent, which is why ‘The Predator’ got a bit standoffish with him. Gane agreed that this could likely be the reason behind Ngannou being unfriendly with him.

Watch Ciryl Gane’s conversation with DC in the video below:

Ciryl Gane believes Francis Ngannou was wrong to snub Fernand Lopez at UFC 268

Speaking to Sherdog in November 2021, Gane condemned Ngannou’s behavior at UFC 268. Emphasizing that Ngannou shouldn’t have snubbed Fernand Lopez, 'Bon Gamin' said:

"He [Fernand Lopez] bringing Francis Ngannou in the UFC, there are too much stories and I don't know why he did this choice but for me it's wrong. That's not good to do that. You must have a respect, even if you have a problem with a person... don't do that, that's not the belief. That's not kind."

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane will face UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 on January 22nd. The Ngannou-Gane winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and could possibly defend the title against Jon Jones next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Genci Papraniku