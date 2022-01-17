"Good luck, my man" - Ciryl Gane sends optimistic final message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

Ciryl Gane has sent an optimistic final message to Francis Ngannou leading up to their all-important fight. ‘Bon Gamin’ has wished his former training partner Ngannou good luck ahead of their UFC heavyweight title unification bout set for UFC 270.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the undefeated French heavyweight fighter addressed his upcoming fight against ‘The Predator.’ Upon being asked whether he has any message for Ngannou before they clash inside the octagon, Gane stated:

“Good luck, my man. Good luck, my man; just good luck. Do your best because I’m gonna do my best.” Additionally, when asked if he’ll shake hands with Ngannou after their fight, Gane jestingly said, “Before, after, during.”

Gane then went on to say that he holds no ill will towards his former teammate.

The reporter proceeded to note that Ciryl Gane will likely be punching Francis Ngannou during their fight, to which Gane replied by reiterating that he holds no ill will towards his former training partner. ‘Bon Gamin’ said, “Yeah. Of course. No, but you understand exactly my feeling that I got no deal with him.”

Similarly, Francis Ngannou has consistently maintained that despite the bad blood between himself and former coach Fernand Lopez of the MMA Factory, he has no hard feelings against Gane.

Watch Ciryl Gane’s interview with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Ciryl Gane on Francis Ngannou snubbing him and Fernand Lopez backstage at UFC 268

Francis Ngannou parted ways with former head coach Fernand Lopez a few years back and has been engaged in a war of words with him ever since.

Meanwhile, Gane went on to become one of Lopez’s star pupils at the MMA Factory.

On that note, Ngannou famously snubbed both Lopez and Gane backstage at the UFC 268 event in November 2021. A video of the incident later went viral. In an interview with Sherdog, Gane criticized ‘The Predator’ for disrespecting Lopez at UFC 268.

‘Bon Gamin’ said:

"I don't know... you see with Francis I'm not really close...I think he have more stories with Fernand Lopez. He did five years together, so... He bringing Francis Ngannou in the UFC, there are too much stories and I don't know why he did this choice but for me it's wrong. That's not good to do that. You must have a respect, even if you have a problem with a person... don't do that, that's not the belief. That's not kind."

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

The Ngannou-Gane winner will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and likely defend the title against Jon Jones next.

