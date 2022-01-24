Henry Cejudo on his conversation with Dana White inside the octagon at UFC 270

Henry Cejudo has opened up about his conversation with Dana White at Saturday night’s UFC 270 event. 'Triple C' suggested that he had a cordial interaction with White despite their recent disagreements over his UFC comeback.

Cejudo was present inside the octagon when White awarded Deiveson Figueiredo with the UFC flyweight title following the co-main event of UFC 270. The former double champion and the UFC president then proceeded to have a brief conversation.

In a recent edition of The Triple C & Schmo Show, 'The Schmo' asked Cejudo about his talk with White. 'Triple C' answered:

“Honestly, I told Dana, ‘Dana, we’re fighting for the same thing.' I said, ‘I respect the sh** out of you for what you’re done to the UFC. You took it from two million... The company that was suffering, dude [Referring to White leading the UFC from being a two-million-dollar to a multi-billion-dollar organization]."

He added:

"I may not like your decisions, maybe, with me or with a lot of people.' But, dude, I said, ‘You won’t find anybody that respects you more.' And I told, ‘Boss, dude, you know what? I got a lot of love for you, man; just so you know.’”

Watch Henry Cejudo’s conversation with 'The Schmo' below:

Henry Cejudo, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, has been lobbying for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for quite some time now.

However, White shot down the idea of Cejudo fighting Volkanovski for the 145 lbs title. ‘Triple C’ retired from MMA in May 2020 following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Moreover, he has never competed at featherweight.

Alexander Volkanovski will face ‘The Korean Zombie’, not Henry Cejudo, at UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend his UFC featherweight title in a trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 272 on March 5th. However, Holloway pulled out of the fight due to injury issues.

Henry Cejudo offered to replace the Hawaiian. Instead, the UFC gave Chan Sung Jung the featherweight title fight. The Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' bout was subsequently moved to UFC 273 on April 9th.

As for Henry Cejudo, it’s unclear as to which weight class he’ll end up competing in if he chooses to come out of retirement. The former two-division champion has previously reiterated that he has no motivation to return to either flyweight or bantamweight.

The idea of becoming the UFC's first-ever three-division champion is clearly the only thing that peaks Cejudo's interest.

