Latest UFC 270 fight card after weigh-ins

The UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony took place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Friday, a day before the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022.

Before the weigh-ins, there were five fights scheduled for the main card, four for the prelims and three for the early prelims. However, the featherweight bout between Ilia Topuria and Charles Jourdain had to be scrapped after the former had weight cutting issues.

The women's flyweight contest pitting Kay Hansen against Jasmine Jasudavicius was moved from the early slot to the preliminary card as a result.

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane will main event the PPV in a unification encounter at the Honda Center on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, UFC flyweight champ Brandon Moreno will make his first title defense against arch rival Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy outing, which will serve as the co-main event.

Ngannou, Gane, Moreno and Figueiredo took part in the official press conference at the same venue as the weigh-in a day earlier.

UFC 270 main card after Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins

Main event - Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic)

Co-main event - Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deveison Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales.

UFC 270 preliminary card

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Women's Flyweight: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 270 early preliminary card

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Women's Strawweight: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

