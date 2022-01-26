Daniel Cormier explains "pedestrian mistake" Ciryl Gane made in UFC 270 fight against Francis Ngannou

Ciryl Gane recently mounted an unsuccessful challenge for the UFC heavyweight strap at UFC 270 against Francis Ngannou. Daniel Cormier has revealed that 'Bon Gamin's' loss came down to an errant leg-lock he attempted in the final round.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the DC & RC Show, Cormier described the mistake that Gane made in detail. He asserted that the Frenchman held a strong position on top of Ngannou and could have controlled the fight till the end. However, he chose to take his weight off the champion to attempt a submission, which offered 'The Predator' the opportunity to regain his position on top.

'DC' said:

"[Ciryl Gane] made an absolute pedestrian mistake in the fifth round because he's on top and it looked as though [Francis Ngannou] was settling into just kind of ride out the time. Francis was exhausted, Ciryl was exhausted. Francis tried the hip escape, underhook, Ciryl defended it, Francis went back to his back, and he was laying there flat, Ryan. And then Ciryl Gane tries to fall back into a leg-lock. That takes your weight off of the guy, and then Francis sat back up into him. Dude, that was a mistake that Ciryl will have to live with for a very long time."

Watch Cormier explain Gane's mistake at UFC 270 below:

Ciryl Gane vying for a rematch

Ciryl Gane was bested by Francis Ngannou over the course of five rounds at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on January 22. Gane called for a rematch with the Cameroonian while in conversation with the media at the post-fight press conference.

When asked whether he would like to run it back with Ngannou or fight the next title holder should 'The Predator' enter free agency, here's what Gane had to say:

“If he leave like that, I don’t want that. I want my rematch. I want to do this fight a second time. I want this fight. I want this rematch.”

Watch Gane's post-fight interaction with the media below:

Francis Ngannou, at the post-fight press conference following UFC 270, reiterated his displeasure with the UFC brass. The Cameroonian's current contract with the UFC is set to expire at the end of 2022 and there's a good chance his fight against Gane was the last of his UFC career.

As things stand, there have been no updates regarding Ngannou's future in the promotion.

