UFC 270: What channel is the UFC fight tonight (January 22, 2022)?

The UFC is set to kick off its first pay-per-view event of the year at UFC 270. At the top of the fight card, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will look to make his first successful title defense on the back of 13 KO wins. 'The Predator' will take on former teammate and interim champion Ciryl Gane, who is unbeaten in his pro MMA career.

The co-main event of UFC 270 will see flyweight champion Brandon Moreno go toe-to-toe with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo for the third consecutive time to retain his flyweight crown.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about the television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the UFC 270 pay-per-view card on in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

United States

Early prelims and pay-per-view will be streaming live on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing subscribers. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with one year's ESPN Plus subscription and access to the UFC pay-per-view together.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC 270 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by shilpa17.ram