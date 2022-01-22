UFC 270: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight January 22, 2022)?

UFC's first pay-per-view event of 2022 is set to take place on January 22, and it will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The highly-anticipated heavyweight unification title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will headline the UFC 270 main card.

The co-headliner will feature a flyweight championship bout between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. The two elite flyweights will collide for the third time for the flyweight crown since their first meeting at UFC 256.

Opening the main card: Trevin Giles will take on Michael Morales in a welterweight showdown.

UFC 270 - Timings

Here are the UFC 270: Ngannou vs.Gane timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

The UFC 270 early prelims will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, January 22. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

UK

For UK audiences, the UFC 270 early prelims will get underway at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, January 22, followed by the prelims at 1 AM GMT on Sunday, January 23. The main card will begin at 3 AM GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, January 23 in India before UFC 270 kicks off. The early prelims will start at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, followed by the prelims at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, January 23. The main card will get underway at 8:30 AM IST.

UFC 270 - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC 270 card this weekend.

Main card:

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Preliminary Card

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Early Prelims

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Also Read Article Continues below

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Genci Papraniku