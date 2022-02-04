Dan Hardy breaks down how Israel Adesanya played mind games with Paulo Costa during their UFC 253 fight

Dan Hardy has explained how Israel Adesanya played mind games against Paulo Costa during their UFC 253 fight in September 2020. The UFC middleweight title matchup witnessed Adesanya spectacularly defeat ‘The Eraser’ via second-round TKO.

On BT Sport’s Dan Hardy Breakdown Show, former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy broke down Israel Adesanya’s upcoming rematch against Robert Whittaker. During the breakdown, Hardy harked back to Adesanya’s masterful performance against Costa. ‘The Outlaw’ noted that Costa has a good basic level of striking and is a physical specimen. That said, Hardy stated:

“But Adesanya communicates on a level of striking that Paulo Costa can’t comprehend. He’s not even aware that that level exists. There are so many layers to Adesanya’s game. Not only are there the feints, but there’s the rhythm changes, and the timing changes, and the mind games.”

Dan Hardy explained that low kicks were an important part of Adesanya’s strategy. He indicated that out of ego and determination, Costa stood at kicking range against ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ate several low kicks.

Hardy focused on a particular portion of the video footage from the fight and highlighted Adesanya’s brilliant utilization of feints that made Costa flinch. ‘The Outlaw’ lauded Adesanya for his rhythm changes, feints, and mind games that made it tough for Costa to read him. Hardy said:

“He’s gonna feint to Costa. He’s gonna see the reaction. And then, he’s gonna brag. He’s gonna boast that he got the reaction out of him. But then, before the psychological attack has sunk in, he’s already gone back to attack the leg. So, he’s not only attacking with techniques, he’s attacking with mind games as well as techniques.”

Watch Dan Hardy discuss Israel Adesanya’s dominant win over Paulo Costa, and more, in the video below:

Joe Rogan feels Israel Adesanya’s win over Paulo Costa took a mental toll on ‘The Eraser’

In a recent edition of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan addressed the Adesanya-Costa fight. He opined that the vicious loss to Adesanya adversely affected Costa in the mental realm. Rogan said:

“I think Adesanya’s fight took a real toll on him mentally.” Rogan added, “There were so many excuses. And it was the way that Israel beat him. I mean, Izzy just lit him up like a Christmas tree. And that was not a competitive fight by any stretch of the imagination.”

Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Meanwhile, UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is set to defend his title in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on February 12th. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker via second-round KO at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku