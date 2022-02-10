"Déjà vu" - Israel Adesanya brings back his hairstyle to remind Robert Whittaker of what happened in their first fight

Israel Adesanya has begun playing mind games with rival Robert Whittaker ahead of their championship rematch at UFC 271.

In an apparent display of one-upmanship, Adesanya revealed that he's planning on giving Whittaker flashbacks of their first fight by bringing back his old hairdo.

During the UFC 271 media day press conference, Adesanya was asked why he thought Whittaker had claimed not to have seen their 2019 title unification bout. 'The Last Stylebender' responded by saying:

"What are my thoughts on him not watching the last fight? I'm sure his coaches have. I haven't watched it in a while. Last time I watched it would have been August, during the lockdown in New Zealand... What are my thoughts on it? Good for him. Maybe it's a psychological thing. He doesn't want to see that be replayed in his head over and over again. But, I mean there's a reason why I brought my high-top fade back. I have to remind him... So when he steps across the cage from me, deja vu."

Adesanya, of course, defeated 'The Reaper' in their initial encounter over two years ago. The Aucklander unified the undisputed and interim middleweight titles by knocking out Whittaker in the second round.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



We're counting down the days until Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker!!We're counting down the days until #UFC271 ... Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker!!We're counting down the days until #UFC271... https://t.co/50CQM0D7KK

The last time Adesanya sported the same hairstyle in the octagon was during his first title defense against Yoel Romero in March 2020. He then had his head shaved for his subsequent clash with Paulo Costa at UFC 253 and has since been rocking the low ceasar.

Check out Israel Adesanya's full interview below:

Israel Adesanya reveals whether he'll have a special dance number for UFC 271

One of the most popular superstars in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has gone above and beyond when it comes to entertaining fans in his previous fights. 'The Last Stylebender' is known for his unique walkout outfits and choreographed pre-fight dance numbers.

However, it appears that Adesayna is all about business when he enters the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas come fight night. Asked if he's planning on staging another colorful performance, the Aucklander said:

"Everyone asks that. That only worked because it was a surprise. That worked because of the impact of that moment and it was like, I caught everyone off guard, that's why it had an impact. But, like I said, I'm feeling like Fight Island for this fight. I was feeling dark and I said, 'I just want to go out there and handle business.' [So] I'm going to do just that: assassinate."

Check out Israel Adesanya's entrance at UFC 243:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew