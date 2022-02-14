"I called it like I saw it" - Michael Bisping defends himself after fans accuse him of biased commentary at UFC 271

Michael Bisping joined the broadcast team for UFC 271, headlined by Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. In the aftermath of the main event bout, Bisping came under fire for biased commentary.

Fonzo @FonzoOnMMA People hate on Rogan for being biased, but Bisping should’ve flat out said “I hate Robert Whittaker” because his commentary in that main event was so biased People hate on Rogan for being biased, but Bisping should’ve flat out said “I hate Robert Whittaker” because his commentary in that main event was so biased

Bullet @deriddergoat Bisping is the worst commentator ever, so biased Bisping is the worst commentator ever, so biased

Sushiboi @judicarlee_ Bisping was MEGAAA biased against Rob though, yeesh Bisping was MEGAAA biased against Rob though, yeesh

Taking to social media, Bisping has now hit back at those who took issue with his commentary:

"Lots of people saying I has biased commentary. That’s crazy. I called it like I saw it. Big opening round for Izzy. Then real close rounds after that, but I had Izzy winning most. 5 was robs best round. 2 probably went to him also. Close fight, very technical, well done to both!"

Michael Bisping joined the booth for the pay-per-view event alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. Joe Rogan, who has been dealing with some controversies over his popular podcast for the past few weeks, was absent.

The main event saw Israel Adesanya successfully defend his middleweight crown for the fourth time against former champion Robert Whittaker. 'The Last Stylebender' won the contest via unanimous decision.

Robert Whittaker insists he did enough to win against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271

Robert Whittaker certainly delivered a much better performance at UFC 271 compared to his reckless efforts against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

Whittaker lost the bout on all the judges scorecards (47-48, 47-48, 46-49). However, the former middleweight champion believes his valiant efforts were enough to reclaim the title from Israel Adesanya. Speaking at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, 'The Reaper' explained why he felt he had won the bout before vowing to continue on his mission to reclaim the belt:

“I thought I did enough. Breaking it down, I think I lost the first round, I put myself back together. I think I beat him to every punch. I got takedowns. I thought I did enough, but it is what it is. That’s how work goes in the office. So I want to go back, evolve some more and get better. Fine tune the things that I’ve been working on, and come back a better man.”

Watch Robert Whittaker interact with the media at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference below:

