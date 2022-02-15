"He was just a little behind" - Michael Bisping explains why people felt he was "being hard" on Robert Whittaker in Israel Adesanya rematch

Michael Bisping recently addressed claims that he was being too hard on Robert Whittaker during the Australian's clash against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. 'The Count' argued that he was only asserting what the former champion could do to improve his performance.

He addressed the debate while in conversation with Anthony Smith on the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast. This comes shortly after he addressed claims that he was heavily influenced by bias while calling the fights in Houston's Toyota Center.

The former UFC middleweight champion argued that Israel Adesanya was the clear victor of his rematch against 'The Reaper'.

"I thought [Israel Adesanya] controlled the action of the fight. He was never in danger, [Robert Whittaker] was, a lot of the time. He was just a little behind. That's why it seemed like I was being hard on Robert. I wasn't being hard, I was just trying to pinpoint what he could do better to win the rounds."

Robert Whittaker refuses to bet against Jared Cannonier in a potential title fight

Jared Cannonier staked his claim for a shot at the UFC middleweight title this past weekend. He called upon Dana White to offer him an opportunity at gold in the wake of his decisive finish against Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Cannonier recorded a TKO win by putting Brunson away in the second round with some brutal elbows.

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, Robert Whittaker offered some insight into the prospects of the next potential title challenger in a fight against Israel Adesanya.

"[Jared Cannonier], I think though, he's tough. You can see in his fights, you have to drag him out of that octagon dead, to take him out of there, to win. Well, like, to get him out of there I should say. He's going to go out on his shield... Man, I don't know. I like Cannonier. I don't want to bet against him. It's going to be a good fight."

