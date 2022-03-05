Ben Askren trolls Jorge Masvidal after he shows off temporary flying knee tattoo while weighing in for UFC 272

Ben Askren has taken a jibe at Jorge Masvidal after "Gamebred" showed off a temporary flying knee tattoo while weighing in for UFC 272.

Longtime rivals Askren and Masvidal faced off in a Welterweight bout at UFC 239 in July 2019. The highly anticipated grudge match saw Masvidal emerge victorious via KO in just five seconds, courtesy of a flying knee.

"Gamebred" etched his name in the history books with his flying knee knockout victory over Askren, as that marked the quickest win ever in UFC history.

#UFC239 OH MY GOD MASVIDAL STARCHES ASKREN IN 5 SECONDS!!!

At the UFC 272 weigh-ins ahead of his return to the octagon this Saturday, Masvidal was seen sporting a tattoo of a person throwing a flying knee. The tattoo is on the upper-left side of his torso, as seen in the tweets below:

Many in the combat sports world associate Masvidal's flying knee strike with his fight against Ben Askren, given their memorable rivalry and the iconic KO at UFC 239. On that note, 'Funky' has now chimed in with his take on Masvidal's tattoo. Taking a lighthearted jab at his longtime rival, Askren tweeted:

“What a stupid logo.”

The loss against Masvidal marked the first time Askren endured a loss in professional MMA competition. Following that setback, he competed against Demian Maia in October 2019. Askren lost the fight via third-round submission before announcing his retirement from the sport in November 2019.

Askren's lone combat sports contest after retiring from MMA was a professional boxing match in April 2021. There, he lost to YouTube megastar Jake Paul via first-round TKO.

Jorge Masvidal on whether he has a specific plan to beat Colby Covington like he did against Ben Askren

During the UFC 272 media day that transpired earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal fielded multiple questions regarding his upcoming fight against Colby Covington. Masvidal's fight against friend-turned-foe Covington is a grudge match akin to the Askren fight.

However, the stakes in the Masvidal-Covington matchup are much higher. Their rivalry is far more personal, given their history as close friends and roommates. Incidentally, after his win over Askren, it was revealed that Masvidal had specifically trained the flying knee for his fight against "Funky."

Similarly, Masvidal opened up about whether he has any such specific plans against Covington. Addressing the same, "Gamebred" said:

"I got a very similar plan for Colby. It starts violent and ends even more violent."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set to clash in a five-round Welterweight bout.

Enemies



The first face-to-face!



No love lost between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal but you know Uncle Dana wasn't letting them get any closer 🤣



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD

Their much-awaited fight will headline the UFC 272 event that's scheduled to take place on March 5.

