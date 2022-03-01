"Colby ain't finishing Jorge" - Brendan Schaub dismisses odds pegging Colby Covington as favorite against Jorge Masvidal in UFC 272 fight

Brendan Schaub has questioned the betting odds going into Colby Covington's upcoming bout with Jorge Masvidal.

This weekend at UFC 272, Covington and Masvidal will attempt to put a definitive end to their years-long rivalry when they collide in the main event. Their feud has been burning bright in the MMA spotlight for quite some time now. For the most part, the popular opinion seems to be that 'Chaos' has a slight edge due to his dominant wrestling and cardio.

Masvidal himself almost certainly disagrees with that assessment. As it turns out, Schaub has some thoughts on that rhetoric too. In the latest episode of The Schaub Show, he said:

“To me, you have to throw everything out that you know about these two, because they know each other so fricking well, it’s such a tough fight to call. My heart thinks that Masvidal can pull this off and get a finish. I don’t know why, can’t tell you, the odds would disagree with you, I think DraftKings has Colby as a -300 for a reason, -350. Masvidal is +260, not a terrible bet.”

The former UFC fighter added:

“Colby ain’t finishing Jorge, but also, the one caveat of all of this is that Jorge got flatlined the last time he entered the octagon. How does that affect a veteran like Jorge Masvidal? He’s been around forever but he’s never been flatlined like that.”

Watch the latest episode of The Schaub Show below:

The best chance for Jorge Masvidal

Quick, precise and confident boxing is going to be the route forward for Jorge Masvidal in the fight against Colby Covington, provided he's able to do a good enough job of preventing the takedown. The first few rounds are likely going to be key for him as it was throughout his iconic 2019 run that saw him finish Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal wasn't able to showcase what he can do when he was put in there against Kamaru Usman. He was thoroughly outwrestled in his first bout against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and was viciously knocked out in the second.

Moreover, Masvidal is seemingly a better fighter when there's genuine animosity going into a fight, as was evident in the Askren fight. The bitter hatred he possesses for Covington will more than likely influence his performance. It'll be interesting to see how things play out when they lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena this Saturday.

