"Those Russians got him in the bathroom" - Jorge Masvidal says Russian fighters at ATT cornered Colby Covington after he disrespected Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal opened up on an incident involving Colby Covington which happened at the American Top Team (ATT) gym after 'Chaos' disrespected former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Covington doesn't train at ATT anymore, but during his time there, he apparently trolled Khabib. A group of Russian fighters at the facility took offense and confronted him inside the bathroom.

During a recent conversation with ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi, Masvidal added that he had hoped the Russians would've torn Covington apart.

"He said some things about Khabib Nurmagomedov. We got a bunch of Russians here [at ATT] and guess what? Those Russians got him in the bathroom because he was in the sauna with like four or five of them. And they told him, 'Hey brother, you cannot talk like this.' He's like, 'No, I am sorry.' At the time, we were not cool at all because he had already ripped off my coach. So I was like I hope they f**k him up," said Masvidal.

The Covington vs. Masvidal grudge match will finally happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, next weekend.

Colby Covington slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for facing 'little midgets' and asked him to fight in his 'real weight class'

Colby Covington isn't a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and has expressed his opinions to the public through various interviews in the past.

After Khabib beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020 and announced his retirement, Covington told Submission Radio that 'The Eagle' is scared to fight in the UFC's welterweight division.

He insisted that the 'scared' Dagestani native cuts weight and fights smaller opponents when he can easily feature in a higher weight class as per his real size.

"Of course, Khabib should be able to beat Gaethje. He cuts all that weight. He's beating up these little midgets. Come on, fight [in] your real weight class... I'm the reason that he doesn't come up to 170 [pounds] in the first place. There's a reason Khabib cuts all that weight. Everybody knows he walks around at like 190 [lbs]. He's bigger than me. I am a real man. Khabib is looking for a weight advantage," Covington had claimed.

Khabib ended his pro MMA career with an unbeaten 29-0 record. He made three successful UFC title defenses as a 155-pounder.

