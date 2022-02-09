"B***h a** that got kicked out from here" - Jorge Masvidal sends a message to 'liability' Colby Covington from ATT gym

Jorge Masvidal has sent a message to Colby Covington ahead of their highly-anticipated grudge match at UFC 272. 'Gamebred' mocked Covington for being removed from the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym. Masvidal tweeted a video recorded at the gym, in which he stated:

“At the home and temple; home to some real motherf**kers. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf**ker. Many bad motherf**kers here. But not your b***h a** that got kicked out from here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that sh**. I know what a sensitive b***h you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine; every time you see this symbol, it just hurts, man. Keep talking sh**, though. I can’t wait, man. March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I gonna break your face in a very violent way, but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro.”

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani, @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. https://t.co/s0pqyhDbRl

“Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight. Maybe you can co-main event or some sh** like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f**k you up, man. Keep talking that sh**, though. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b***h. Never forget.”

For years, Masvidal and Covington were friends, roommates, and teammates. However, their friendship fell apart after both fighters rose to MMA superstardom a few years ago.

They’ve since taken multiple personal jibes at one another. Masvidal continues to train at ATT, while Covington has trained at the MMA Masters gym since 2020.

Watch Jorge Masvidal’s message to Colby Covington in the video below:

Anthony Smith foresees Colby Covington beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington is scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5th. The fight’s set to headline the UFC 272 card and will be a five-round, non-title bout contested in the welterweight division.

Speaking to James Lynch, UFC light heavyweight and MMA analyst Anthony Smith addressed the Covington-Masvidal matchup. Smith referenced Masvidal’s losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and highlighted that Covington is very similar to Usman.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

‘Lionheart’ feels Covington’s striking technique and power aren’t as good as Usman’s but his cardio is. Furthermore, picking ‘Chaos’ to beat Jorge Masvidal, Smith said:

"Colby Covington is almost a mirror image of Kamaru Usman, he really is…I don't see anything in the Usman-Masvidal fight that leads me to believe that Colby Covington won't win that fight.”

Edited by Genci Papraniku