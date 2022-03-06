"Damn even Joe Rogan forgot about me" - Kevin Lee reacts to UFC commentators claiming Bryce Mitchell was the only fighter to dominate Edson Barboza except Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Kevin Lee wants to remind everybody that he also once obliterated Edson Barboza.

The Brazilian legend failed to secure another highlight-worthy win at UFC 272. Bryce Mitchell got the nod from all three judges' after putting on a dominant performance against Barboza. UFC commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik agreed that barring Mitchell, no fighter has dominated Barboza except Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee quickly replied and notified Rogan for forgetting about his stoppage win over the 36-year-old. Taking his thoughts to Twitter, 'The Motown Phenom' wrote:

"Damn even @joerogan forgot about me n my fight with barboza. I got a lot to prove next week."

Lee took on Barboza in a thrilling lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 128 in 2018. In the middle of an exchange, Barboza rocked Lee with his signature spinning back kick. 'The Motown Phenom' wobbled a bit but immediately bounced back.

The former interim title contender then pushed forward and grounded Barboza. Lee relied on his ground and pound to put a beating on the Brazilian. Cageside physicians stopped the fight at 2:18 of round five due to a severe cut over Barboza's right eye, making Lee the winner via TKO.

Watch the best moments of the Barboza vs. Lee fight below:

Kevin Lee is about to pocket bigger paycheck at Eagle FC than some UFC champions

The UFC released Kevin Lee following back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Daniel Rodriguez. It didn't take long before the 29-year-old found a new home. He signed a multi-fight deal with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC.

Lee is set to make his Eagle FC debut on March 11 against fellow former UFC star Diego Sanchez. Ahead of the bout, 'The Motown Phenom' claimed he would make more money in his maiden fight than some of the reigning champions in the UFC.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Lee said:

“We know that the best fighters aren’t always in the UFC. There are some guys out in Russia that will beat the f*ck out of you, so my competitiveness in me just drives me to be even better than them – and that’s just a never-ending process. It’s not like now I can chill, now I’m making a bunch of money, now I can go out there and just have fun. No – this is a fight. This is a fight for your life at the end of the day."

Lee added that he still had the drive to compete at the top level. The former UFC star also believed he would have "fun" in his new promotion.

