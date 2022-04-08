"I reckon I could stop him" - Ian Garry wants dream fight against Nate Diaz 

Ian Garry will make his second UFC appearance when he headlines the preliminary card of UFC 273 at the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, this Saturday, April 9.

In his promotional debut, 'The Future' scored a brilliant buzzer-beating first-round knockout over Jordan Williams. The former Cage Warriors welterweight champion drew inspiration from his fellow Irishman in the post-fight octagon interview and called it "the takeover part two."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ian Garry spoke about his plan for "the takeover" and mentioned an interesting name for a dream matchup: Nate Diaz. The undefeated Irishman highlighted how everything about Diaz's persona and style gets him excited and believes he could be one of the few to stop the Stockton native known for his incredible durability.

"I'd love to fight Nate Diaz. Purely for the fact that he's never in a boring fight, his fights are always entertaining, he talks a bit of sh*t, he gets the fans entertained and he doesn't get stopped. And I reckon I can stop him. Like, when I mean reckon, I'm fairly confident," said Garry, before acknowledging that he will need more momentum behind him before it's a possibility. "I'd love that, but we've gotta get a bit more power behind us before we get that fight."

Ian Garry explains why 'GSP' is his welterweight G.O.A.T, not Kamaru Usman

The MMA G.O.A.T debate has gone on for a while and will likely go on forever. When asked about his own division of 170lbs and whether he believes current champion Kamaru Usman has done enough to be considered the best welterweight ever, Ian Garry said:

"I don't think he [Kamaru Usman] has done enough right now to say he's the greatest welterweight of all time. Georges St-Pierre... it's going to take a lot to knock that man off the top. It's not so much that Kamaru doesn't deserve to be in that conversation, it's more just how Georges did it. He out-wrestled wrestlers, he outstruck strikers, he wasn't afraid to do what he did... go to where someone was strongest."

Garry continued by saying that Usman could displace 'GSP' from the throne in the future:

"I feel like if Kamaru just bit down and went to fight more as opposed to just kind of, to stay the champion, maybe the conversation would be different. But I don't think right now Kamaru is better than GSP."

After Kamaru Usman's last title defense against Colby Covington, UFC president Dana White hailed him as the best welterweight in history.

