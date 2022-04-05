Gilbert Burns couldn't submit 'Wonderboy', you think he submits Khamzat Chimaev? No chance! - Brendan Schaub

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising and most hyped fighters in UFC history. His upcoming fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 already has fans at the edge of their seats.

Although Burns is ranked No.2 at 170lbs, the No.11-ranked Chimaev is a sizeable betting favorite going into the contest. Many current and former fighters have picked 'Borz' to emerge victorious, including Michael Bisping. Speaking about the upcoming fight on his podcast The Schaub Show, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub shared some of his thoughts.

Harking back to Burns' performance against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264, Schaub said:

"So Gilbert Burns is one of the best welterweights we have to offer... but if you look at... what he did against 'Wonderboy' Thompson, right? He had 'Wonderboy' for 15 minutes, completely controlled him on the ground. Couldn't submit 'Wonderboy' who's maybe a purple belt? You think he's going to take Khamzat Chimaev down and control him and submit Khamzat? A bigger, better grappler? Not a chance! Not a chance!"

Brendan Schaub reminded viewers that Khamzat Chimaev is jumping the welterweight division's queue by such a long margin because he's that good and has so much hype behind him.



"He is a Conor McGregor-Dagestanian" - Schaub believes Khamzat Chimaev is "most talented fighter" in years

Brendan Schaub appears to be extremely high on the 'Borz' hype train and admitted so himself. From the mythical gym stories to Chimaev's stellar outings in the octagon, the former UFC heavyweight stressed why he is such a firm believer in the Chechen-born Swede.

"There's these urban legends about his training... He beats the breaks off your boy Jingliang... Goes from there to a grappling match against a middleweight and mollywhopps him. The amount of hype... and there's no reason we shouldn't believe it cause every time he's performed, he's validated this insane hype train... I'm hanging off his Dagestanian nuts harder than anybody... I think he's the most talented fighter we've seen in f**king years. He is a Conor McGregor-Dagestanian but bigger, more skilled overall and more tenacity and he's a mean motherf***er."

Although Schaub incorrectly referred to Khamzat Chimaev as a Dagestanian when he is, in fact, a native of neighboring Chechnya, the former UFC heavyweight made some good points. Every time 'Borz' has stepped inside the cage, he's backed up his claims and then some.

That said, Gilbert Burns will be the first elite test for Chimaev. The fight is guaranteed to have fans around the world on the edge of their seats. If Khamzat Chimaev can continue his hype train and run through 'Durinho', it will be hard to deny him a title shot next.

