"60g'z Dana!" - Conor McGregor brings back his iconic line urging the UFC to "up the bonus" for UFC 273

Conor McGregor is not just the biggest MMA star to date, he is an avid fight fan himself. The Irishman has been a dedicated student of the art of combat and has followed the sport closely for many years. It's no surprise, then, that 'Notorious' has his eye on this weekend's pay-per-view.

The UFC 273 card is stacked with exciting matchups from the early prelims to the main event. In a post expressing his excitement for the card and extending support to the fighters, Conor McGregor urged UFC president Dana White to up the post-fight bonus by $10K to further incentivize the fighters.

The post read:

"Great to see all the young pups up there @ufc today! We do face offs always here. Correct this going forward. Awesome stuff! Is it a "big fights feel" somewhat right now with this card? I think so! Let's go fighters, bring it home! 60g'z Dana! Up the bonus, let them go for it!"

McGregor was reviving the quote from his first UFC appearance against Marcus Brimage. After winning the bout in the first round via knockout, the Irishman famously said in his post-fight interview:

"Dana! 60 Gs baby!"

'Notorious' was referring to the 'Knockout of the Night' post-fight bonus, which was a UFC staple back then and worth $60,000.

Conor McGregor evidently unhappy with lack of face-offs during UFC 273 press conference

In the same post, the former two-division UFC champion asked the company to "correct" the lack of face-offs during the UFC 273 press conference.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski mentioned at the end of the press conference that they're not allowed to do face-offs, but he'd like to do one against 'The Korean Zombie'. While they were given the go-ahead, none of the other contenders on stage were allowed to do the same.

While it is still unclear why this was the case, it could have something to do with Dana White's absence or security concerns. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were not allowed anywhere near each other.

Understandably, Conor McGregor would feel a certain way about there being no face-offs before a big UFC pay-per-view. Not only is it disappointing for fans, but the Irishman has been known for his iconic face-offs before fights.

