Ian Garry claims Conor McGregor at featherweight 'the best fighter' to compete in the UFC

Irish welterweight prospect Ian Garry believes that the featherweight version of Conor McGregor is the best fighter to ever compete in the UFC. Garry has often credited the Irish MMA legend for being one of his biggest inspirations to become a professional MMA fighter.

In a video on the UFC’s YouTube channel, Garry discussed McGregor’s UFC debut, a featherweight bout that witnessed him defeat Marcus Brimage via first-round TKO at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi in April 2013.

Garry hailed McGregor as the greatest entertainer he’s ever seen in the sport. ‘The Future’ added that the win over Brimage put McGregor on the map. Praising McGregor’s fluid boxing, famed left-hand KO power at featherweight, and uppercuts, Garry stated:

“You know the way people speak about; there’s different people saying ‘Motivated Conor,’ like he’s going to be different, and the people say all these things. Conor McGregor at featherweight is probably the best fighter we’ve been graced with in the UFC. Like, him and Jon Jones are the only two that have done what they’ve done in those divisions. Just go in there, and just beat every guy on the way up, and just not stop.”

“He was just a ba**sy motherf***er; went up, tried to take on two weight divisions. He did it successfully. Then goes, ‘I’m gonna move up to welterweight, fight (Nate) Diaz.' Now he wants to fight Kamaru (Usman). Dude doesn’t give a f**k. I love it.”

Watch Ian Garry talk about Conor McGregor’s UFC debut and more in the video below:

Ian Garry recalls wanting to be like Conor McGregor

Ian Garry is set to face Darian Weeks in a welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th. During the UFC 273 media day, ‘The Future’ recalled watching videos of McGregor’s wittiest moments alongside friends as a teenager. Additionally, addressing comparisons between himself and McGregor, Garry said:

"It's awesome. Even the fact that people say that I'm the next him, or they compare me to him, it's f**king cool. They're comparing to someone who literally is the reason I feel like I'm in the sport, because I wanted to be like him."

Garry still has a ways to go before he gets a shot at the coveted UFC welterweight title that’s currently held by Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, McGregor went 7-0 in the UFC featherweight division. He's lately been competing in the UFC lightweight and welterweight divisions, where he holds a record of 1-3 and 2-1 respectively.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is set to return from his injury hiatus this year and is adamant that he’d like to face Usman for the title next.

