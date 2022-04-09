"They know that I'm gonna show up every single time" - Ian Garry appreciative of love shown to him by UFC

Irish MMA stalwart Ian Garry has expressed his appreciation for the love shown to him by the UFC. Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Garry addressed his upcoming welterweight matchup against Darian Weeks that’ll take place at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Bohn pointed out that the UFC has scheduled Garry to headline the UFC 273 preliminary card, which will be followed by the UFC 273 PPV (pay-per-view) card. Bohn added that the UFC generally accords a fighter that featured spot on the prelims when the organization views that fighter as the future.

When asked for his thoughts on the same, Garry stated:

“It’s awesome. You know what I mean? It’s my second fight in the UFC. They put me on another pay-per-view. I think they know that I’m gonna show up every single time. I think they know what the future holds. I think they see the potential that everyone else sees. And they’re taking advantage of that, as they should.”

“So, I mean, they put me on that spot for a reason. They know I’m gonna show up, and they know I’m gonna do my thing. It’s like, just go in there and have a good performance. Do what I do best, knock someone out, and let the world do what it does. So, I mean, I do my job and let everything else happen.”

Having competed as an amateur MMA fighter in 2017 and 2018, Garry made his professional MMA debut in 2019. ‘The Future’ has amassed a professional MMA record of 8 wins and 0 losses thus far. At 24 years of age, the Dublin native is currently regarded as one of the top 170-pound prospects in the sport today.

Watch Ian Garry’s conversation with Mike Bohn in the video below:

Vicente Luque on training with Ian Garry at Sanford MMA

The No. 4-ranked UFC welterweight Vicente Luque is no stranger to rising star Ian Garry, having trained with the young Irishman at the world-renowned Sanford MMA gym in Florida.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Luque opened up about training alongside ‘The Future’ and praised him for being an “unbelievable striker.”

Luque suggested that Garry makes complicated striking techniques look easy and added that he’ll keep improving if he continues to work hard at Sanford MMA. Luque said:

“He's just going to improve so much and get to the level that you need to get in MMA. It's not enough just to be a great striker and Sanford MMA is where he's going to get to that next level so yeah I believe he's going to be a great prospect and a future champion."

Watch the full interview with ESPN MMA below:

