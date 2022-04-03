'The Korean Zombie' reveals what his "weapon" will be against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 

'The Korean Zombie' believes he has a "weapon" in his arsenal to use against Alexander Volkanovski in their upcoming title fight. Chan Sung Jung will challenge Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 273 on April 9.

According to 'TKZ', his vast experience headlining UFC cards will give him an edge over Volkanovski. Jung will rely on his experience as the go-to weapon when he makes a bid to dethrone 'The Great'. The South Korean MMA star said on the UFC 273 Countdown:

"While Volkanovski is the champion, I have fought more main events. So I consider myself as the more experienced one. My experience will be my weapon against Volkanovski."

While Alexander Volkanovski has won three title fights, he has only one UFC headliner on his resume. The Australian's last title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 was his first time competing in a main-event.

Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung has only fought in main-events since 2012. 'TKZ' will be headlining his ninth UFC card when he meets Volkanovski at UFC 273.

Watch 'The Korean Zombie' weigh in on his upcoming title fight below:

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight 'The Korean Zombie' for legacy

'The Korean Zombie' received his last featherweight title shot against Jose Aldo in 2013. Chan Sung Jung has since stayed relevant in the 145lb title picture and will be making his second bid at UFC 273, almost nine years later.

Alexander Volkanovski labeled 'TKZ' a featherweight legend owing to his consistency at the top of the division. The Australian recently told Morning Kombat:

“It’s a bit of a legacy fight. Someone said the other day his last title shot was like nine years ago, his title shot against Aldo. I am like 'man, I just started then.' You know what I mean? I was just like an amateur then, you know what I mean? This shows you how long he’s been in the game, been at the top. So, this is a guy that has been at the top of the featherweight division forever. You look at the legends of the featherweight division, he’s right up there. I’ve taken out pretty much all of them.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interview with Morning Kombat below:

