"She's just too well rounded" - Henry Cejudo breaks down UFC 274 strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza

The Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza strawweight title fight isn't getting a lot of hype compared to the other championship fight at UFC 274 between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. That may be because people think they know how it's going to turn out.

Former double champ Henry Cejudo certainly has a pretty solid opinion on what will happen. In a new episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"I think Rose has gotten better. I think her distance game has gotten better. But you never know, man. Carla Esparza, when you've got that one strength that's kind of super hard to beat? And there's wrestling, there's grappling. But I think Rose is just too well rounded, man. She's got too much experience under her belt and I think if you keep Carla Esparza at bay with the distance game. Front kicks, things like that, you'll be golden. And if you do get taken down, you have to get back up. If she doesn't do that, Carla Esparza could beat her."

Carla Esparza earned her shot against Rose Namajunas off a five fight win streak capped with a second round TKO win over Yan Xiaonan in May 2021. The sportsbooks are certainly showing her the respect that run deserves, marking her as a slight +165 underdog to Namajunas' -200 favorite status.

Ronda Rousey comparisons blew up Rose Namajunas' ego before first Carla Esparza fight

This fight at UFC 274 will be the second between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza. The first took place back in December 2014 for The Ultimate Fighter finale, with the winner earning the inaugural UFC women's strawweight title.

Coming into the finale, all the hype was focused on Namajunas, and she admitted during the Countdown to UFC 274 show that her ego got to her. She said:

"I didn't really care about Carla [Esparza]. I didn't think she was on my level. Being called the next Ronda Rousey, you don't really think anybody's on your level, you know?"

Esparza would end up submitting Namajunas in the third round of their fight with a rear-naked choke.

