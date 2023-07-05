UFC 290 betting odds: Here are your biggest favorites and underdogs for this week's UFC event 

UFC 290 features several lopsided betting lines throughout the scheduled fourteen fights.

On July 8, the UFC will showcase a fight card featuring two world championship bouts to conclude International Fight Week. Although most of the UFC 290 matchups have relatively close betting lines, four fighters are considered massive favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook.

First, the main card could open with a one-sided affair, as Bo Nickal is a -2400 betting favorite against promotional newcomer Val Woodburn. Nickal was scheduled to fight Tresean Gore before the latter pulled out with an injury. As a result, Woodburn stepped up and accepted the opportunity on less than a week’s notice.

Two bouts on the undercard feature fighters who are at least a -900 betting favorite. In the fifth fight of the night, Tatsuro Taira (-1050) looks to extend his undefeated UFC record by securing his fourth win against promotional newcomer Edgar Chavez (+700).

The second to last fight on the UFC 290 preliminary card is a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena (-950) and Josiah Harrell (+600). Maddalena was scheduled to fight Sean Brady before the latter pulled out with an injury.

Last but not least, Cameron Saaiman (-540) plans to earn his third UFC win by taking out Terrence Mitchell (+390). Saaiman has emerged as a legitimate prospect in the flyweight division, but his upcoming fight could be closer than the betting line indicates.

Mitchell is riding an eleven-fight win streak, with his only loss in that span being in an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016.

What are the bettings odds for the other UFC 290 main card?

Bo Nickal is the only massive betting favorite on the UFC 290 main card. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski looks to regain the undisputed championship status at 145 pounds. Volkanovski (-380) is expected to defeat Yair Rodriguez (+290) according to the betting odds, but anything is possible when the Octagon doors close.

The second world championship fight has closer odds than the main event. Brandon Moreno (-190) has an opportunity to avenge his two losses and defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja (+160). Only time will tell if Pantoja can end Moreno’s impressive two-fight run at 125 pounds.

The other two main card betting lines for July 8 are Jalin Turner (-255) vs. Dan Hooker (+215) and Robert Whittaker (-400) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+300).

