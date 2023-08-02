UFC 294 tickets: Are UFC VIP packages available yet? Here's how much they cost

The premier MMA organization in the world returns to Abu Dhabi with a highly anticipated UFC 294 event which promises to be an electrifying spectacle at the grand Etihad Arena on October 21. The event will headline the thrilling Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023.

In recent years, the UFC's popularity has soared, leading to a remarkable trend of selling tickets like hotcakes once they become available. In response to the fans' hunger for the ultimate experience, the UFC has significantly enhanced its VIP package deals and overall event offerings.

While initially the VIP package deals for UFC 294 were categorized into four tiers, currently there are only three packages available on the website. The VIP packages available include Ultimate Friday, Champion, and Elite.

Ultimate Friday and Champion packages are both priced at $2310 and fans are required to register with their details for the Elite package. Additionally, they have the option to explore the packages via the website link (https://ufcvip.com/d/ufc-294-tickets) for reserving their packages.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294, Dana White announced.

Dana White recently announced some thrilling bouts for UFC 294. The event will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch for the UFC lightweight title between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and former champion, Charles Oliveira. Makhachev laid hands on the lightweight championship at UFC 280 last year when he stunned the world by submitting Oliveira in the second round.

The co-main event of UFC 294 is also likely to feature an intense grudge match between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. Most recently, a thrilling light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker was also added to the heavily-stacked card.

Spinnin Backfist



Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker

UFC 294 | October 21 | Abu Dhabi | 205 lbs



BIG FIGHT ADDED TO ABU DHABI
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
UFC 294 | October 21 | Abu Dhabi | 205 lbs
via @VestnikMMA

Chael Sonnen wants Justin Gaethje to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Justin Gaethje stunned everyone with a stunning head-kick knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. The 'BMF' titleholder claimed in the post-fight interview that he wants a crack at the lightweight championship next.

In the wake of these developments, Chael Sonnen has now expressed his doubts about Oliveira's enthusiasm for the fight for the upcoming rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Presenting Gaethje's case for the immediate title shot at the UFC 291 post-fight show on ESPN MMA, Sonnen stated:

“I’m not positive that Charles Oliveira wants to do that fight. I don’t want to be a spoiler, but I read his Twitter account, he’s saying he wants to fight Conor McGregor next. And the only reason I bring that to you: we at minimum have a backup. We thought that Justin Gaethje or [Dustin] Poirier, whoever came out would be the No. 1 contender. We also thought they’d be hurt. We thought this was going to be a bludgeon."

Sonnen added:

“I think he’s ready to go in... The Charles Oliveira vs. [Islam] Makhachev fight was made because nobody thought [that] whoever won this fight was not going to make a quick turn to go back."

Catch Sonnen's comments below: