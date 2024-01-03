UFC 298 tickets: How to buy, price, availability and more 

Tickets for the UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2024, UFC 298, are officially on sale.

On February 17, the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, will showcase UFC 298, which currently features 14 fights. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski plans to defend his featherweight title in an action-packed matchup against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski last fought in October 2023, when he suffered a first-round knockout loss against Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title. Meanwhile, Topuria is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win against Josh Emmett, pushing his promotional record to 6-0.

For those looking to attend the PPV event, many websites are re-selling tickets at varying prices. With that said, the most trusted source to purchase a seat for February 17 is Ticketmaster, which has a direct link through the UFC website.

According to Ticketmaster, the starting price for UFC 298 is between $340 to $355 without fees for a spot in the upper 400 sections. From there, the tickets continue to increase in price, with floor seats reaching as high as $3,300 without fees.

It should be noted that there are plenty of seats available as another UFC pay-per-view, UFC 297, comes first on January 20.

Who else is fighting at UFC 298?

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria isn’t the only intriguing matchup on the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card. In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker will fight for the first time since suffering an upset loss against Dricus Du Plessis in July 2023.

Whittaker plans to get back on track when he faces Paulo Costa. The former middleweight title challenger hasn’t fought since August 2022, when he went to war with Luke Rockhold before getting his hand raised by unanimous decision.

The February 17 PPV main card also features Henry Cejudo taking on Merab Dvalshvili in a number-one bantamweight contender bout, Tai Tuivasa looking to end a three-fight skid against Marcin Tybura, and Ian Garry returning to the Octagon for a tough test against Geoff Neal.

As for the preliminary portion, there aren’t many matchups on the slate more important than Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos. Suarez hopes to secure a title shot with a win, while Lemos plans to bounce back after coming up short against the women’s strawweight queen Zhang Weili last time out.

The second UFC pay-per-view of the year currently features eight other preliminary fights with various fighters looking to make a statement inside the Honda Center.

