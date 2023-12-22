When is UFC coming to Anaheim? Tickets, newly announced fights, date, venue, and other details

The UFC is all set to return to the city of Anaheim in California, USA. Continuing the incredible success that the world's premier MMA organization achieved in 2023, it looks to put forth several exciting events in 2024 as well.

Among the events that the organization has officially confirmed thus far, one of the most prominent is UFC 298. It'll take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States of America, on February 17, 2024.

The fight card will be headlined by a featherweight title match between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria. UFC CEO Dana White announced that a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa is also confirmed for the pay-per-view.

Furthermore, Dana White revealed that the much-awaited welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Ian Garry has now been moved to UFC 298. White stated:

"So, February 17th, UFC 298 in Anaheim, No.3-ranked Rob Whittaker versus No.6 Paulo Costa. Also on the card, No.8-ranked Geoff Neal versus the No.10-ranked undefeated Ian Garry."

Check out White's comments below:

UFC 298 tickets are currently available on Ticketmaster. As of this writing, the lowest price for an individual ticket is $426.30, whereas the most expensive costs $4,023.75, inclusive of processing charges. All ticket prices are subject to change.

The ticket prices are based on factors such as the seat's proximity to the octagon and other conveniences. As it generally does, the MMA organization is offering fans VIP packages, with the VIP tickets being in the highest price range.

Expand Tweet

UFC 298: A closer look at the Anaheim fight card

Alexander Volkanovski returns to defend his title against Ilia Topuria in the event's headlining matchup. It'll mark Volkanovski's first fight since suffering a vicious KO defeat against lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev in October 2023.

Additionally, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will take on Paulo Costa, Geoff Neal squares off against Ian Garry in a grudge match, and the next challenger for the bantamweight title could be anointed as Henry Cejudo takes on Merab Dvalishvili.

Other high-profile fighters on the card include unbeaten strawweight Tatiana Suarez, heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa, and surging middleweight Ikram Aliskerov.

Expand Tweet

While most fights for the event have been listed on the MMA promotion's official website, a few more matchups are likely to be added to it.

Expand Tweet

Presently, the updated fight card, as per the organization's official website, reads as follows:

Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Bantamweight bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Women's strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

Middleweight bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Welterweight bout: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow

Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Expand Tweet