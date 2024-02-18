UFC 298: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event at UFC 298 features an exhilarating middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Whittaker is returning this weekend following a shocking loss to the newly crowned middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, at UFC 290. He would be hoping to thrust himself into the title conversation and get a rematch against 'Stillknocks' with a win against the Brazilian.

'The Reaper' (24-7) is 3-2 in his last five and holds wins against the likes of Yoel Romero and Jared Cannonier, among others.

In the other half of the co-main event, Costa (14-2) returns at UFC 298 after almost a year and a half since his last fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. However, 'Borrachinha' is convinced he'll bag a title shot with a win against Whittaker.

Like his opponent, the Brazilian is also 3-2 in his last five and holds notable wins against Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

While both fighters have expressed their confidence in triumphing over the other, per the betting odds, 'The Reaper' is a -238 favorite over Costa (+195 underdog) for the matchup.

UFC 298: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Round 1:

As the opening round starts, Robert Whittaker opens with a leg kick. Paulo Costa is exercising caution and not putting pressure from the get-go. The Brazilian partially lands a high kick. A solid jab lands for Whittaker. Another leg kick lands for 'The Reaper'. Whittaker lands back-to-back jabs to the head.

More leg kick lands for the former champion. The Brazilian's left claf is visibly red from sustaining back-to-back leg kicks. A good right-hand land for Costa. Whittaker is landing flawless combos, but Costa is relying on wild sings. 'Borrachinha' digs to the body. A spinning heel kick from Costa wobbles Whittaker. The former champion is saved by the bell.

Costa might have just bagged the opening round.

Round 2:

Whittaker seems to have recovered from the head kick. An excellent low kick lands for Costa, and he doubles it up with a lead leg high kick. The Brazilian chips away at the former champ with crisp jabs. Costa lands a 1-2 combo. An accidental eye poke momentarily stops the action.

As the fight restarts, Whittaker lands a calf kick followed by a quick jab and a cross to his opponent's head. Another low kick lands for the former champion. A beautifully 1-2 lands for the Australian.

Costa seems to be a bit labored with one minute left on the clock. Another lead high kick lands for Costa. The UFC commentary team lauds Costa for pulling off head kicks with little to no telegraphing. Whittaker stings Costa with a 1-2.

A good round for Whittaker.

Round 3:

Both fighters comes out aggressive in the closing round. Both men are landing punches with Whittaker's punches, finding their mark more often. A body shot elicits a reaction from the former champion—a straight right-hand lands for Whittaker.

A body kick followed by a leg kick, and then a teap kick lands for the Brazilian. At the middleway point of the round, both fighters are showing wear and tear from the previous rounds. Whittaker's face is visibly busted up.

Costa missed with a spinning heel kick. A right-hand lands for Whittaker. He connects with another jab. Costa catches his opponent on the counter. A sneaky jab lands for 'The Reaper'. He then follows up with double jabs to Costa's head. A takedown attempt by Whittaker gets stuffed by 'Borrachinha'.

Whittaker seems to have landed more shots and might have edged out Costa in the closing round.

Official decision:

Official decision: Robert Whittaker def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision.

