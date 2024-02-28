UFC 298: Seven fighters break CSAC's rehydration threshold, gain more than 15% of total weight between weigh-ins and fight night

UFC 298 marked the first time the promotion returned to Anaheim, California, since UFC 270 more than two years prior. Seven of the 24 fighters who competed on the card reportedly broke the California State Athletic Commission's rehydration threshold by gaining back 15% or more of their total weight between weigh-ins and the event.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN shared the news, writing:

"Seven fighters on the UFC 298 card earlier this month gained 15% or more of their weight back from weigh-in day to fight day, meeting the threshold for being flagged as an issue by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), according to a document ESPN obtained Tuesday by the CSAC."

He continued:

"Because of the number of fighters who came in at that percentage or over, CSAC will discuss changes to its regulations regarding dehydration and rehydration at its next meeting Monday. CSAC, the most active commission in implementing rules to curtail extreme weight cutting, targeted 15% as the magic weight-regain number in 2019 when it put forth regulations." [h/t ESPN]

It is unclear what changes could come from the athletic commission's discussions. There are no stipulations preventing rehydration in the UFC, provided that the fighter makes weight, making it unlikely that any fighters will receive any form of punishment.

Which fighters broke the CSAC's rehydration threshold at UFC 298?

UFC 298 was headlined by a featherweight title bout featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. Both were among the group of seven fighters to break the California State Athletic Commission's rehydration threshold. 'The Great' weighed 166.2 pounds on the day of the fight, while 'El Matador' weighed 167.2 pounds. They gained 15% and 16% of their weight after weigh-ins, respectively; both weighed in at 144.5 pounds.

Paulo Costa weighed 215.2 pounds when facing Robert Whittaker, who was at 207.6 pounds, in the co-main event. Borrachinha gained 16% of his weight after weigh-ins, while 'The Reaper' was just 12% over his weigh-in weight. Geoff Neal had the highest percentage as he was 18% over his weigh-in weight, weighing 200.8 pounds when facing Ian Garry.

Elsewhere on the main card, Merab Dvalishvili weighed 156.8 pounds when facing Henry Cejudo, 16% over his weigh-in weight. Carlos Vera was the only fighter on the UFC 298 preliminary card to break the rehydration threshold of 15%, while Danny Barlow was the only fighter on the early preliminary card to do so. After weigh-ins, they gained 16% and 17% of their weight, competing at 158.6 pounds and 197.8 pounds, respectively.