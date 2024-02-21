UFC 300 fact sheet: Fight card, location, start time, betting odds, and more - All you need to know

The historic UFC 300 pay-per-view is fast approaching and the promotion will be celebrating their latest milestone. The event is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13 and features a stacked card with title fights, a number of former champions, veterans, and top prospects.

After months of speculation, Dana White officially announced that light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against Jamahal Hill in the main event, which will be the former champion's return bout since he was forced to relinquish his title due to a torn Achilles. BetOnline revealed the opening betting odds following the announcement, which showed that the reigning champion is listed as a -145 favorite, while 'Sweet Dreams' is listed as a +125 underdog.

Tweet regarding Pereira vs. Hill betting odds [Image courtesy: @sportskeedaMMA - X]

There will be two additional title fights on the main card as Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan and Justin Gaethje defends his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway. Both champions are listed as -360 and -210 favorites, respectively, so oddsmakers appear to be confident that they will both retain their titles.

In addition to the title fights, the main card features a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and former champion Charles Oliveira, a light heavyweight bout between Aleksandar Rakic and former champion Jiri Prochazka, and Calvin Kattar vs. former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a featherweight bout. It appears as though the main card will remain as a six-fight lineup, so it will be interesting to see whether the promotion will continue for future events.

The UFC 300 prelims are just as stacked as it will be the site of Kayla Harrison's promotional debut as she fights Holly Holm in a bantamweight bout and the return of highly touted middleweight prospect Bo Nickal, who takes on Cody Brundage. According to BetOnline, both bouts are considered to be significant mismatches as Harrison is listed as a -450 favorite against Holm, while Nickal is listed as a -1500 favorite against Brundage.

It was recently announced that the exciting bantamweight clash between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo will be kicking off the card. And rounding out the prelims will be Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, and Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller.

It will be interesting to see whether UFC 300 lives up to the hype, as there is a strong possibility that it will do so based on the number of fan favorites competing on the card.