UFC 302 medical suspensions: Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland out indefinitely due to injuries

Dustin Poirier's valiant effort at UFC 302 has earned him a medical suspension. However, he wasn't the only star of the recent pay-per-view to be hit with a medical suspension. Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has also been placed on suspension to clear his injuries.

The event, which took place this past weekend, saw 'The Diamond' take on Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title in the main event. Despite mounting a strong attempt, he still came up short in what was likely his last crack at undisputed gold in the promotion.

Poirier was submitted by Makhachev via D'Arce choke in round five. According to the MMA Junkie, 'The Diamond' was handed an indefinite medical suspension due to an unspecified knee injury.

He did, at the post-fight press conference, claim to have sustained some damage in his ACL, so it could be that. He received an additional indefinite suspension for a broken nose that was caused by either an accidental clash of heads or a knee.

Meanwhile, Strickland's suspension, which is also indefinite, is due to damage sustained in his left tibia, which could be from Paulo Costa's barrage of low kicks throughout the bout.

Strickland will be eager to return to action, as he is currently campaigning for a second crack at middleweight gold after dropping the title to Dricus du Plessis in a controversial split-decision that he is adamant he won.

On the other hand, 'The Diamond' will need more time to reflect on his career. He just lost his third attempt at winning the undisputed lightweight title, and is contemplating retirement, as he requires a goal to fight for.

Are Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland the only main event and co-main event fighters to receive suspensions?

As it turns out, Dustin Poirier and Sean Strickland aren't the only headliner and co-headliner to be handed suspensions. Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev suffered a few cuts on his face, for which he has earned a 30-day suspension, but nothing else.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa was handed an indefinite medical suspension for an injured right ankle, as well as an additional 30-day suspension, 14 of which are no no-contact days.