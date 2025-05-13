UFC 315 wasn't just about Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, Paddy Pimblett says his future was on the line too

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he said that the UFC 315 card didn't just have implications on Islam Makhachev's and Ilia Topuria's careers—he claimed it affects his future as well.

Ad

Pimblett has surged his way up to the top of the UFC lightweight division after his impressive win against Michael Chandler in the co-headliner of UFC 314. In this bout, Pimblett proved his legitimacy, as he brutalized Chandler and finished him in the third round via ground-and-pound. The Liverpudlian is now ranked at No.8 in the division and is expected to face a top-five opponent next.

UFC 315 is officially in the books, and Jack Della Maddalena has dethroned Belal Muhammad to become the undisputed welterweight champion. This could mean that lightweight kingpin Makhachev could move up to 170 pounds in a bid to attain double-champion status.

Ad

Trending

The Aussie’s victory could also imply that fight fans won’t get to witness the highly anticipated bout between Makhachev and Topuria anytime soon. In light of this, the Scouser shared that the outcome of UFC 315 could shake things up in the 155-pound division.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Let's see what happens in my division now. Who ends up fighting for the belt, and who ends up getting the belt. [It] could have big implications for my career going forward."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (9:16):

Ad

Paddy Pimblett gains 45 pounds since UFC 314 bout

Paddy Pimblett recently shared a vlog to his YouTube channel, documenting his food intake. The Liverpudlian can be seen enjoying Chinese food, as well as sugary treats from a bakery during the video.

Towards the end of his vlog, he stepped on the weighing scale and stunned viewers with his absurd weight gain since his UFC 314 bout against Michael Chandler. At the time of recording the video, the Scouser weighed 200 pounds, which is 45 pounds more than the lightweight limit of 155 pounds.

Ad

Check out Pimblett's video below (7:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.