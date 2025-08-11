UFC 319 fighter's steroid accusation against Georges St-Pierre faces resistance: "When he retired USADA came in"

A UFC lightweight contender, who competes at UFC 319, stirred the pot by questioning whether Georges St-Pierre’s career was completely free of performance-enhancing drugs.

Drakkar Klose, who takes on Edson Barboza next, pointed out that St-Pierre could have been on steroids during a recent conversation with Joe Riggs and Tim Welch. Speaking in a recent conversation on Welch's YouTube channel, Klose said:

"I think he was on steroids. I think at that time when he retired, USADA came in."

Despite his suspicion, Welch and Riggs leaned toward believing St-Pierre did not use steroids.

Check out the comments below (46:18):

It is worth noting that St-Pierre hasn't failed a drug test in the UFC. In the lead-up to his grudge match against Nick Diaz at UFC 158, the Stockton star kept questioning whether the then-welterweight champion competed under the influence of steroids.

St-Pierre challenged the narrative at the pre-fight press conference, claiming that he hopes the UFC tests them before the fight. Years later, ahead of UFC 317, Michael Bisping surfaced the same allegations ahead of his middleweight title defense against the Canadian.

However, he backtracked from the comments later after St-Pierre submitted him in the third round of their fight. With that win, he joined the elite club of UFC fighters with two-division championship status.

When Georges St-Pierre spoke about the concern of performance-enhancing drugs

Georges St-Pierre has long been outspoken about his concerns over performance-enhancing drugs in MMA. After vacating his welterweight title in 2013, he called for independent, third-party drug testing.

His stance was reinforced in 2015 when Anderson Silva failed a test for multiple banned substances after his fight against Nick Diaz. St-Pierre argued that commissions lack both the independence and expertise to handle Olympic-level testing.

Speaking about his then-potential return in an interview with ESPN MMA, St-Pierre said:

"That's a very big factor for me [to come back]. I'm wealthy and I'm happy. I retired on top. I don't need to risk taking a fight again. Maybe I would get someone who is cheating. If I fight again, I want a fair fight. I want it to be legit. Right now, the system is not in place for that."

