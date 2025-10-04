UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The opening weekend of October is set to kick off in style, as UFC 320 delivers a stacked card featuring title fights and consequential, potential No. 1 contender matchups.This time, the organization returns to familiar territory, with the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas serving as the host.The main event offers a highly anticipated title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Back in March, the Russian dethroned 'Poatan' as the light-heavyweight kingpin, halting the Brazilian's streak of three title defences.In the co-main spot, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will take on the No.4-ranked Cory Sandhagen as he attempts to secure his third title defense. For 'Sandman', the bout marks his first crack at an undisputed UFC gold.Check out a motion poster for UFC 320 below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat time is UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira fight?UFC 320 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct.4, featuring a 14-fight lineup, with 11 ranked fighters and two title fights. The early prelims are set to kick off at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM PT / 5 PM PT, with the main card beginning at 10 PM ET / 8 PM PT.How to watch UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira fight?Fans in the US can catch the early prelims on ESPN+, FX, and UFC Fight Pass, the prelims on ESPN, FX, and ESPN+, and the main card exclusively on ESPN+ on pay-per-view.In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the early prelims can be streamed on UFC Fight Pass, the prelims on UFC Fight Pass, TNT Sports, and Discovery+, and the main card on TNT Sports and Discovery+.Main Card lineupMagomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira (light heavyweight title fight)Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight title fight)Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (light heavyweight)Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)Preliminary card lineupAteba Gautier vs. Tre'ston Vines (middleweight)Daniel Santos vs. Joo Sang Yoo (catchweight)Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz (bantamweight)Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)Early prelims lineupPunahele Soriano vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (welterweight)Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos (Women's bantamweight)Chris Gutierrez vs. Farid Basharat (bantamweight)Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford (welterweight)Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker (Women's flyweight)